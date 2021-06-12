Works to get underway on major extension at Craughwell National School

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Works are to get underway on a major extension at Craughwell National School in the coming weeks.

Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon says a contractor has now been approved for the project, which is expected to take around 12 months to complete.

The works will consist of a two storey, eight classroom extension, as well as the refurbishment of the existing school building.

Fine Gael Deputy Cannon says the project will be transformative for the school, which has seen a significant increase in enrollment over the last ten years.

Deputy Cannon says the contractor should be moving on site over the school summer holidays.