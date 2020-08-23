Works to get underway on dangerous corner of N84 near Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works will get underway on a dangerous corner on the N84 near Headford in the coming days.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says the corner at Cloneen/Liss is widely used as an access point to the N84 from the town and locals have long sought its removal.

Funding for the works was allocated under the Community Involvement Scheme following an application made by local residents, landowners and public representatives.

Councillor Reddington says the works will take place towards the end of the week – after which works will take place on other problematic corners in the area.