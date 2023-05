Works on bringing high speed broadband to 2,500 homes in Newbridge have begun.

See surveying works have been completed in the area, meaning homes, businesses and farms are one step closer to quicker connection.

As part of the National Broadband Plan, Galway will see an investment of €153M in the new high-speed fibre network.

Currently, 14,000 premises in County Galway can order or pre-order high-speed by visiting nbi.ie/map