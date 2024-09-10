Works to be carried out on dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor

Works are set to be carried out on a dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor.

The road at Heathlawn has been desrcibed as an accident blackspot, and it’s been suggested a safety barrier is needed.

Independent Ireland Councillor Declan Kelly has gotten confirmation that works will take place, but the details are not final yet.

Councillor Kelly explains the dangers on the road and what he feels it needs.