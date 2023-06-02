Works paused at Roscam amid concerns over potential “traffic disaster”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works in Roscam have been paused amid concerns over a potential “traffic disaster”.

Active Travel Works were taking place at the junction with Doughiska Road at Spar, which would have reduced traffic to a single lane.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says this would have been absolutely crazy, given the chaotic impact it would have on local traffic coming in and out of Roscam.

He claims the area is already a major issue because of a history of bad planning, allowing almost 800 homes but only one access road.

Councillor Cheevers says this plan needs to really go back to the drawing board.