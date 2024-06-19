Works on new community centre in Moycullen could begin early next year

It’s hoped works will begin on a new community centre in Moycullen in January 2025.

An update on the planned centre is taking place at Wildlands in Moycullen tomorrow evening from 6PM.

Earlier this year, Minister Heather Humphreys announced €6m for a long-awaited new multi-functional community centre at Killarainy Woods.

Andrea Tighe, of Moycullen community Development Association has been speaking to John Morley: