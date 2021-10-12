Works on N83 accident blackspot outside Dunmore set to begin this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Long awaited works are set to commence at an accident blackspot on the N83 outside Dunmore, known locally as Twenty Minute Hill.

Contractors Ward Brothers will take control of the site on Friday with work expected to get underway next week.

The project is funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and is expected to reach completion in February.

The accident blackspot in the townland of Carrowmunniagh has been reduced to one lane with a traffic light system in place since late 2018.

The main realignment project will involve a type three single carriageway and will be six metres wide, with two 0.5 metre hard shoulders.

Local councillor Pete Roche says it’s welcome progress as the lights have been a source of frustration for motorists….