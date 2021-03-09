Works on Kirwan roundabout set to reach completion in third quarter

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works to turn Kirwan roundabout into a signalised junction are scheduled to reach completion in the third quarter of this year.

Galway City Council has awarded the main works contract to John Madden & Sons Ltd.

The multi-million euro project will see the current 5-arm roundabout transformed into a 4-arm traffic light junction.

Prior to the pandemic, it was estimated that around 40 thousand vehicles pass through the Kirwan Roundabout every day between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

The plan aims is to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion at peak times and offer increased safety to pedestrians and cyclists.

It also hopes to discourage the ongoing issue of ‘rat runs’ through local residential areas.

Sections of four private properties will be impacted by the change – the Menlo Park Hotel, a B&B, a home, and a residential site.