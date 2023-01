Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works to provide an upgrade to the sewer network in Athenry are to begin in March.

The €13m scheme will reduce the risk of sewer flooding and address the discharge of non-compliant sewer overflows in the River Clarin.

The project is to be carried out by Coffey Construction and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Eunan Canavan, Wastewater Regional Delivery Lead, explains how this could lead to population growth in the town,