Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works have commenced to deliver high-speed broadband to almost 5,000 premises in Kilkerrin, Lettermore and Duniry.

The Survey and Design phase has been successsfully completed with construction now beginning to bring the connectivity to the areas.

800 premises in Kilkerrin, 1,000 premises in Lettermore, and a further 3,000 premises will be catered for.

€150m is being invested in Galway by National Broadband Ireland to bring high speed connectivity to 40,000 premises.