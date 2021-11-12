Work begins on new €11m Aldi store in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod has been turned today on Aldi’s new €11m store in Athenry.

Aldi aims to open the 1,170sqm store on Clarke Street in late 2022 on the former co-op site, which has been vacant for a number of years.

Once completed, it’ll create 25 permanent jobs – while up to 80 jobs will be supported during construction.

The store will be powered by 100% green electricity, with 92 dedicated customer car parking spaces, 10 bike parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging points.

In recognition of Athenry’s history as a medieval town and the historic walls that still stand today, Aldi plans to incorporate natural stonework into the design of the new store.