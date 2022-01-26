Works begin on major upgrade to Ahascragh Wastewater Treatment Plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works on a €3 million upgrade to Ahascragh Wastewater Treatment Plant have gotten underway.

Irish Water, in partnership with Galway County Council, are upgrading the plant to end the discharge of inadequately treated wastewater into the Bunowen River.

Coffey Water Limited is delivering the works on behalf of Irish Water and works are expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

Regional Infrastructure Lead with Irish Water Patrick Greene says the upgrade will have a meaningful impact for locals and on the environment.