Works at Cloonboo village to improve safety for pedestrians and road users

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works at Cloonboo junction on the N84 are expected to improve safety for pedestrians and road users at the heavily trafficked intersection

The project will involve the construction of new footpaths and a stone wall at Cloonboo Cross.

It’s expected to cost 30 thousand euro and is co-funded by Galway County Council and the local community group Cloonboo Tidy Village.

Cloonboo Tidy Village has raised over three thousand euro for the works, while a local landowner has donated a portion of land to the scheme.

The project was approved under the Community Involvement and Roadworks Scheme and will see footpaths laid on both sides of the L2129 junction off the N84 main road.

Local Independent councillor James Charity says the project will make the junction safer for road users and pedestrians..