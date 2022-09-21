Workers in Galway to join SIPTU strike over pay this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Workers in community and ‘section 39’ organisations in Galway are to join SIPTU strikes over pay this week.

Users of disability and community services are set to be hit by three day strike action in Cork, Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

Tomorrow, workers at Ability West in Tuam and Salthill’s Blackrock House will join the picket lines.

Unions say the health and social-care workers in the agencies which are funded by the HSE, are paid considerably less than those employed directly by the HSE and other state bodies.