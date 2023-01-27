Workers at Corrib Oil station in Ballinasloe to take further strike action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Workers at Corrib Oil filling station in Ballinasloe are to take further strike action tomorrow.

They’ll take to the picket line from 6.30am until 10pm – over the company’s alleged refusal to recognise their right to be represented by a union.

Mandate Trade Union claims Corrib Oil has refused to honour a pre-Christmas offer to engage with them.

It follows a one-day strike held last month.

Galway Bay fm contacted Corrib Oil about tomorrow’s action, but it has not commented

John Carty of Mandate says workers don’t want to strike – but management is leaving them no choice.