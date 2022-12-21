Workers at Corrib Oil station in Ballinasloe to strike tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Workers at Corrib Oil filling station in Ballinasloe will strike tomorrow, calling for recognition of their union.

They claim the company is refusing to recognise their right to be represented by the Mandate Trade Union.

The staff of up to 20 workers will be picketing at the station tomorrow, and withdrawing labour from 6AM to 10PM.

Staff are calling on their employer to agree to a procedural agreement to deal with any issues, and say they are prepared to take further action if necessary.

John Carty, Mandate Western Divisional organiser, explains what staff are looking for: