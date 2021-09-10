Work well underway on new Local Area Plan for Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is now well underway on a new Local Area Plan for Ballinasloe.

The plan, which will run until 2027, is a blueprint for how the town and its surrounds will be developed in a sustainable manner.

Local Area Plans can be generally be viewed as a template to ensure the right development takes place at the right location at the right time.

The plan for Ballinasloe will go to public consultation by the end of October, and will be on public display for six weeks before an executive report is drafted.

It’s expected a final plan will be adopted in early 2022, and will run parallel to the wider County Development Plan, which will also run between 2022 and 2028.

Cathaoirleach of the Ballinasloe district, Councillor Dermot Connolly, says the Local Area Plan is one of the most significant pieces of work they will do during their term as local representatives.

He says it’s crucial that investment in made in infrastructure to realise the potential of the plan.