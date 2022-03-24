Work underway to resolve boil water notice for Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is now underway to resolve issues at Gort Water Treatment Plant that have resulted in a long-running boil water notice for the area.

There had been significant delays due to difficulties in obtaining the necessary parts, as a result of global supply issues.

The boil notice, which affects around 2,800 customers, has been in place since early February.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue says it's a relief to finally see an end in sight