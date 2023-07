Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is underway to replace aged and damaged water mains in Rosscahill West

Uisce Éireann says over 1.5km of aged and damaged water mains will be replaced

Rosscahill West has been prioritised as part of the national Leakage Reduction Programme

The works will be carried out by Farrans Construction and are expected to be completed by October.

Traffic management in the form of road closure will be in place off the N59 Cliffden Road along Rosscahill West