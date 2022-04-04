Work underway to find accommodation for Ukrainian refugees being housed in Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is set to get underway today to find accommodation for a group of 56 Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the city at the weekend.

The group arrived at Westside Community Centre on Saturday evening.

Work is now underway to arrange rehousing with the International Protection Accommodation Agency, who have record of the pledges of accommodation that have been made in Galway.

24 hour security is being provided at the building with the local authority working with Galway Simon and Cope Galway as the group settles into their new temporary base.

COPE Galway will shortly set up a wishing tree on its website where the public can make donations depending on the items needed.

Director of Services for Housing Patricia Philbin told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the group includes one family of 10 who had been travelling to escape the conflict since March 10th.

