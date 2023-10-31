Work underway in Williamstown replacing ageing water mains

Work is underway in Williamstown replacing almost 1km of ageing water mains with new modern pipes.

The area goes along the R360 from Ballyroe to Smyths Garage, Williamstown to provide a more reliable supply, improve quality and reduce leaks.

The works are being carried out by Farrans Construction and will be completed by December.

Uisce Eireann says traffic management will be in place and there may be some short-term interruptions of supply.