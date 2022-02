Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are underway in Oranmore on a new footpath and cycleway that will link the train station with the village.

The project includes public lighting and drainage works to prevent flooding on the Coast Road.

The drainage works are currently underway to enable construction on the footpath and cycleway, while public lighting pillars have been installed.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten says it’s a very important piece of infrastructure for Oranmore.