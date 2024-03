Work to start on resurfacing areas of the walkway around Doughiska Park

Share story:

Work is to start this week on resurfacing work in areas of the walkway around Doughiska Park.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says areas of the walkway were in a bad state and were, in his view, a health and safety issue.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says this area is frequently used by walkers and joggers so it’s important the surfaces are up to standard.