Work to get underway on X-Ray unit at Tuam Primary Care Centre by end of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is to get underway on a long-awaited X-Ray unit at Tuam Primary Care Centre by the end of this year.

At this month’s meeting of the Health Forum West, HSE officials indicated they are hopeful works can begin in the third quarter – with an estimated completion date in early 2023.

The HSE currently has a Public-Private Partnership with a company for the running of the Tuam Primary Care Centre.

The company is currently preparing tender documentation for the works required for the Radiology Diagnostics suite.