Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction on a new playground in Annaghdown could begin as early as next month.

Councillor James Charity says a contractor has now been chosen to deliver the project, which will be located at Gortscully.

It’ll be situated adjacent to Annaghdown National School and the grounds of Corrib Celtic FC.

Councillor Charity says huge local effort has gone into the project, and it’s hoped construction will start next month.