Work to commence to connect Kilconnell to Cappataggle group water scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is set to commence shortly to interconnect the Cappatagle Group Water Scheme to Kilconnell.

A contractor is to be appointed within the coming weeks.

A boil water notice was issued in mid-June last year due to elevated levels of turbidity in the existing supply, which is a shallow source.

Several efforts have been made in recent months to source another groundwater supply.

This included a trial borehole at Kilconnell reservoir and another near the treatment plant.

Both failed to provide a solution.

Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the Cappataggle community and the trustees of the scheme have provided a vital answer to a long running issue.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..