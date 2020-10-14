Work to commence in late 2021 on wastewater plants for Spiddal and Ahascragh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is scheduled to begin in late 2021 on new wastewater plants for Spiddal and Ahascragh.

The project aims to end the discharge of raw sewage into rivers, lakes and the sea.

Irish Water is set to begin preparing tender documents for the new wastewater treatment plants in Spiddal and Ahascragh – with the construction scheduled to commence in late 2021.

The water management body is also progressing plans to address the discharge of raw sewage in Carraroe and Roundstone.

The utility has completed several projects around the county in recent years – including the construction of new plants in Kinvara, Athenry, Oughterard and Glenamaddy.