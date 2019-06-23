Work to begin tomorrow on major upgrade of watermains just outside city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Preliminary work will begin tomorrow to upgrade infrastructure at Tuam Road in the city to provide a more reliable water supply for local water users.

Irish Water is working with the city and county councils to replace a total of 2.6 kilometres of problematic water main along Tuam Road.

The programme of works will see the replacement of 1 kilometre of piping from the Polkeen Industrial Estate to Cappanabornoa.

A further 1.6 kilometres of mains will be replaced between Bothar na Mine exit and City North Business Park.

Phase one of the work will begin at Polkeen Industrial Estate tomorrow and is due to be finished by August.

The works at Bothar na Mine will begin in the autumn and will last three months.

A traffic management plan is due to be put in place.

Dave Murphy from Irish Water says disruption will be kept to a minimum.