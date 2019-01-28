Current track
Work to begin on multi-million euro water scheme expansion to Loughrea

Written by on 28 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contractor to extend Tuam’s Regional Water Supply to Loughrea has been appointed and work is to begin shortly.

Irish Water has awarded the 13.8 million euro contract for the design, construction and commissioning of the extension to Mayo company ShareRidge and Dublin-based Farrans as a joint venture.

It will involve the construction of about 20 kilometres of water mains from Carrowmoneash in Oranmore to the Seefin reservoir and the construction of a new reservoir at Seefin.

Two new pumping stations will be built at Derrydonnell and Seefin and modification works will be carried out at existing pump stations at Lake Road and Knockanaima.

Works are due to start in the coming weeks and the whole project is expected to take about 18 months to finish.

Author

GBFM News

