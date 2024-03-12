Galway Bay FM

12 March 2024

Work to begin on 5 million euro housing developments in Ardrahan and Ballinasloe

Work is to begin this month on 4.8 million euro developments in Ardrahan and Ballinasloe which will provide a total of 18 houses

Galway County Council last evening  signed contracts for the construction of the two new housing developments

The 10-unit housing development at Caisléan Raithin, Ardrahan is being constructed by Jada Construction

It consists of 3 single storey two-bed dwellings, 1 two-storey three-bed dwelling and 6 two-storey two-bed dwellings.

Pat Loftus Construction Ltd. will construct an 8-unit housing development

It will comprise 2 single storey two-bed houses and 6 two-storey two-bed houses at St. Joseph’s Place in Ballinasloe.

The local Authority, and the Department of Housing, has appointed a multi-disciplinary Design Team, led by OBFA Architects,

