Work to be carried out on junctions along the N59 next week

Work on the verge trimming of junctions along the N59 is set to be carried out next week.

The recent growth of vegetation at the junctions has resulted in the view of drivers being restricted, particularly those coming out of side roads onto the N59.

It has also caused problems for cyclists and pedestrians.

Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion said that the work is essential and confirmed that verge trimming will be carried out on over 50 junctions as part of a safety initiative and improving sightlines.

The work will be carried out by P & D Lydon.