Work set to get underway on extension of Craughwell National School

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are set to get underway next month on a major extension at Craughwell National School.

The Department of Education has confirmed contractors are scheduled to break ground on the development on September 6th.

The long sought project includes a two-storey extension to the existing school building which will replace prefab classrooms.

It will see the construction of eight new classrooms, a general-purpose sports hall, a multi-purpose room, administration offices, a principal’s office, an access lift, toilets, a carpark and drop-off and pick-up areas.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says it’s necessary in an area with great demand.