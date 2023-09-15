15 September 2023
~1 minutes read
Work resumes on long-stalled social housing project in Ballybane
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work has resumed this week on a long-stalled social housing project in Ballybane.
A contractor was initially appointed in 2019 to build almost 60 homes, but the City Council terminated the contract last year due to serious delays.
It’s understood the project – known as Garraí Beag at Ballybane More – was only around 20 percent completed at that point.
The matter ended up in court but ultimately a new contractor, JJ Rhatigan, was appointed.
Work has now resumed at the site – and local Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s long overdue.