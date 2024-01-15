Galway Bay FM

15 January 2024

Work progressing on new bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages

Work is progressing on new bus shelters in a number of towns and villages in Connemara.

Some, however, are proving difficult – and the County Council may have to look at buying land.

First on the agenda at County Hall was Moycullen – where good progress is being made, and locations have been identified northbound and southbound.

Spiddal is also a priority for council engineers, particularly eastbound into Galway City, and that project is moving at a good pace with tenders to be sought shortly.

At the moment, the easiest options are being progressed as a priority, but an assurance was given that “a line is not being drawn under” the more challenging projects.

They include Oughterard, where there are issues with insufficient space to meet the technical requirements needed to install a shelter at the existing stop.

Engineers have also looked at Barna “extensively”, but space is also an issue there.

Ultimately, in the more challenging cases, it may come down to land acquisition to secure the space needed.

Councillors asked if the bus stops will have real time information displays – but were advised that’s a matter for the National Transport Authority and not Galway County Council.

