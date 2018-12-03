Work ongoing to finalise list for termination of pregnancy clinics in West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Saolta Hospital Group officials say work is ongoing on an implementation plan for the delivery of the termination of pregnancy service by the early next year.

The matter has been raised at Regional Health Forum West level where Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea asked if a location for a clinic in the west has been decided.

Chief Officer Tony Canavan said the Health Minister is keen to progress the plan in the new year.

He said it will be provided through certain GPs and hospitals but the list has yet to be finalised.

Discussions are ongoing between representative bodies of GPs at a national level.

