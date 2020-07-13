Work on Martin roundabout upgrade expected to commence early next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped work will begin on the upgrade of Martin roundabout on the east of the city in the first quarter of next year.

Consultants for the project are expected to be appointed this month.

The junction will provide primary access to Ardaun at the southern section which will provide bus priority, as well as full pedestrian and cyclist crossing facilities.

It’s being provided as part of an overall plan to develop the Ardaun area for housing.

2.7 million euro in funding has been sanctioned for the Ardaun upgrade of Martin roundabout under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.