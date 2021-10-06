Work on long awaited Moycullen bypass set to proceed next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited Moycullen bypass is set to proceed next month.

The contract for the €35 million project has been awarded to Wills Bros. Ltd. based in Mayo.

Works will take approximately 24 months to complete.

The bypass secured planning permission in 2012 and consists of 4.3 kilometres of national secondary road and will include two roundabouts at either end of the village.

There will also be re-alignment of the Tullykyne Road and a flyover of the new bypass at Cloughaun.

The bypass will include two access points to the village, at Clydagh and Drimcong and aims to remove hundreds of trucks and heavy goods vehicles from the village each day.

Local Senator Sean Kyne says the bypass will improve quality of life in the village and will improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and residents….