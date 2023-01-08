Work is underway to restore normal water supply in Athenry following a burst water main

Work is underway in Athenry to restore the normal water supply to impacted customers following a burst water main.

Uisce Éireann is working in partnership with Galway County Council and have said that every effort possible is being made and repairs are progressing.

However, customers in the following areas will be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages until works are completed:

Páirc Na Rí, Cúil Dáibhí, Cáislean Rí, Árd Esker, Garraí Glas and surrounding areas in Athenry.

It is expected that repairs will be completed by 11pm tonight.

It typically takes up to three hours for a normal water supply to be fully restored to all customers as the water network refills.

More information is available from the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Further updates are available in the Water Supply updates section of water.ie