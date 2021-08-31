Work gets underway on preliminary demolition works at former Corrib Great Southern Hotel

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work has gotten underway on preliminary demolition works at the site of the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel on the outskirts of the city.

Fencing and signage has now been erected around the site, with preliminary works set to take place over the next few weeks.

It’s expected actual works to demolish the structure itself will not take place for another month or two.

There has been long-running issues over anti-social behavior at the dilapidated site, since the hotel was closed almost 15 years ago.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Local Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s a good day for local residents, and good news for the city.

He described how the works are going to proceed over the coming weeks.