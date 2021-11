Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is now underway on a new €10m Aldi store in Tuam.

The store is located at Ballygaddy Road and is expected to open in Autumn of next year.

Once completed, it’ll be powered by 100 percent green electricity, with 97 car parking spaces.

There’ll also be four free-to-use electric vehicle charging points.

Earlier this month, works also got underway on a new Aldi store in Mountbellew.