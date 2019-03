Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has granted more time for a crematorium to be developed in Ballinasloe.



BKT Construction, Kevin Tuohy has been granted an extension of planning permission for a crematorium at Garbally Demense.

He now hopes to start work on the crematorium in July with a completion date of October 2020.