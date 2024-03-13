Work completed on new outdoor gym in Castlepark

Work has been completed on a new outdoor public gym in Castlepark.

The Calisthenics gym is located at a site near East United FC, that’s set to become known as “Castlepark Fitness Area”.

Calisthenics is a form of exercise that involves running, standing, pushing and pulling using bodyweight.

The outdoor gym is the first of its kind built by Galway City Council.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s great to see this kind on investment on the east side of Galway City.