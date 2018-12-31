Woodlawn and Garrafrauns post offices to wind down today in restructuring plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two more rural post offices in Galway are winding down operations today.

18 branches across Galway were selected for closure earlier this year as part of a restructuring plan by An Post.

Branches at Woodlawn and Garrafrauns are closing their doors today.

These closures will be followed by Eyrecourt on January 15th, after an independent review group upheld An Post’s decision to close it.

Under the criteria, post offices are required to serve a population of at least 500, and have a distance of more than 15 kilometres from the nearest branch.

At the end of January, five further local branches will close.

These are located at Menlough, Colemanstown, Ballymoe, Glinsk and Moyard.

Other branches closed during the year as part of the review include Cornamona, Cloghbrack, Lettermullen, Kylebrack, Inverin, Kiltulla, Ballyglunin, Renvyle and New Inn.