Woodford set to host cross-border conference on Galway’s shared heritage

The East Galway Family History Society in Woodford is set to host a cross-border conference delving into Galway’s Ulster heritage

The event aims to encourage further research into the legacy of migration following the Battle of the Diamond in 1795.

The two-day event opens with a field trip at 4 tomorrow afternoon starting at Woodford Heritage Centre

A series of talks take place from 9 on Saturday morning in the adjacent building as Monica Hynes, Manager of East Galway Family History Society outlines.

Places are limited and must be reserved prior to arrival by contacting [email protected].