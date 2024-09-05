5 September 2024
~1 minutes read
Woodford set to host cross-border conference on Galway’s shared heritage
The East Galway Family History Society in Woodford is set to host a cross-border conference delving into Galway’s Ulster heritage
The event aims to encourage further research into the legacy of migration following the Battle of the Diamond in 1795.
The two-day event opens with a field trip at 4 tomorrow afternoon starting at Woodford Heritage Centre
A series of talks take place from 9 on Saturday morning in the adjacent building as Monica Hynes, Manager of East Galway Family History Society outlines.
Places are limited and must be reserved prior to arrival by contacting [email protected].