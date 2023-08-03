Woodford academic explores links between religion and mental health in teens

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New research carried out by a Woodford academic has explored the links between religion and mental health in teenagers.

Dr. Lydia Mannion, Lecturer at Mary Immaculate College and Educational and Child Psychologist, carried out the research with over 100 students in ten secondary schools nationwide.

The survey measured their psychological wellbeing, religiousness, and how they use religion to cope in their day-to-day lives.

It found that a students religion can positively or negatively impact on their mental wellbeing, depending on how they actually use religion to cope with life.

Positive coping methods included reading scripture, religious youth groups and personal prayer – while negative coping methods included beliefs that negative events are divine punishment.

Dr. Mannion has been speaking to FYI Galway about why she undertook the study.