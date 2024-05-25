Galway Bay FM

25 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event

Share story:
Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event

Women’s health is to be the focus of medical experts who will gather at an event in Salthill tomorrow.

The ‘Navigating your hormones and Empowering Women’ event will feature Dr Mary Ryan Consultant Endocrinologist and Oonagh O’Hagan pharmacist and MD of Meaghers Pharmarcy Group.

The event aims to educate women on the impact of hormones on their health and has an admission fee

Dr Mary Ryan explains its main focus

Share story:

Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show

The ATU School of Design and Creative Arts annual graduate art exhibition has been formally opened today by the Director of the Arts Council of Ireland, M...

Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend

The Athenry Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow. It’ll offer a range of classes in categories including showjumping, equine showing, sheep, d...

Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow

A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Galway City. The event, called Circus in the Park, is Galway...

Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea

A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle collisi...