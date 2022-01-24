Women in Galway city encouraged to highlight unsafe areas on daily walk

From Galway Bay FM newsroom–

Women across Galway city are being encouraged to highlight areas along their daily walk where they don’t feel safe, that can be improved by the local authority.

City Councillor Owen Hanley says he has been contacted by numerous people who have flagged areas across the city which women in particular felt weren’t safe enough.

Issues highlighted include hedges that are too high, blind spots or lights which are not in operation.

Councillor Hanley says he is planning to bring such issues to the attention of Galway City Council,who can do more to ensure walkers feel safe.