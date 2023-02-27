Women from minority groups to join gender flip at Galway County Council to mark International Women’s Day

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Women from minority groups are to join the ‘Gender Flip’ at Galway County Council to mark International Women’s Day.

Councils across the west, midlands and north are taking part in the initiative, to highlight the gender imbalance in local authorities.

Only a quarter of county councillors across the country are female, with just seven of the 39 Galway county councillors female.

At the special meeting on March 8th, that ratio will be flipped – meaning there will be 32 women at the table, and seven men.

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the inspiration behind the iniative: