Woman who was raped while resident in Galway tells court man was introduced as good guy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who became pregnant after she was raped by a man introduced to her as ‘a good guy’ who could help her, has said her daughter will never be his.

The woman, who gave evidence at a Central Criminal Court trial via video link last July, was first introduced to the man while she and her partner were struggling financially having moved to Ireland.

The couple were living in Galway when the woman took up an offer of accommodation at the man’s home, along with her two daughters, on the understanding that she would work as a cleaner for hi

The woman and her partner were also going through a difficult time in their relationship as he was drinking heavily.

The 68-year-old Polish national, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, was convicted on two counts of rape and four counts of oral rape on dates between January 1, 2012 and September 18, 2016.

He has convictions for rape from Poland and has served a three-year prison sentence for threat to kill following an Irish conviction in 2013.

Ms Justice Tara Burns remanded the man in continuing custody until October 25 next when the man’s defence team will the address the court.

The woman did not return to Ireland during the trial or for the sentence hearing but her victim impact report was read into the record.

It stated that she found it impossible to discuss what was her life was before the rapes and ‘what it is now’.

She said he destroyed her life and that of her partner’s and their family.

The woman said her youngest daughter, who was conceived during the rape, would never be the accused’s child.

Gardai confirmed that the man was interviewed four times but denied raping the woman.

He claimed he had been in a consensual sexual relationship with the woman, that he had a baby with her and that he was involved in his daughter’s life.