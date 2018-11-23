Current track
Woman who died in Lawrencetown crash named locally

Written by on 23 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman who died in a road crash in Lawrencetown has been named locally as Veronica McDonagh.

The single vehicle crash happened at Lismanny shortly after 10 yesterday morning.

Veronica McDonagh was the only occupant of the car which crashed at Lismanny, Lawrencetown on the Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road yesterday morning at 10.20.

Ms McDonagh, who was 56 years of age and understood to be living in the Eyrecourt area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal accident is asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardai at 09096 – 31890.

